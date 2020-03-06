-
Greece: Crowds march through Thessaloniki in pro-migrant demo
A pro-migrant demonstration was held in Thessaloniki on Thursday, with crowds seen marching through the streets holding banners and chanting slogans.
The protest was organised in support and solidarity with migrants, as thousands have been trying to get into Greece with people being stranded at the Greek-Turkish border.
The protest was watched by riot police, with no major incidents reported.
Large numbers of migrants have been heading towards Turkey’s European borders since last week when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that authorities would no longer stop migrants from trying to enter the EU.
Migrants seeking to cross into Greece have been turned away by the Greek authorities, whose security forces have deployed tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons.
