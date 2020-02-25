Share
Greece: Europe’s only nickel factory facing closure

17 mins ago

More than a thousand jobs are at risk in Greece as Europe’s only iron-nickel manufacturer faces closure.
The government says the state-owned company, Larco, is more than half a billion dollars in debt and it will be sold within the year.

Al Jazeera’s John Psaropoulos reports from the port town of Larymna.

