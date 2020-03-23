-
Greece: First days of coronavirus lockdown change pace of life in Athens
Greece has imposed a nationwide lockdown in a bid to contain the novel coronavirus, as announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a televised address this Sunday.
Footage shot on Monday shows a drastic transformation in the captial city where outdoor cafes are usually jam-packed and motorbikes abound.
Residents must receive written permission to travel outdoors and carry their national ID with them at all times.
“I wish I could avoid all these procedures. Unfortunately a few people aren’t disciplined so they have to impose these measures for everyone. Even tougher measures may need to be taken in the near future, otherwise some people will not obey,” said one resident who is struggling to adapt to the new measures.
After weeks of policing its borders from scores of migrants from Turkey, Greece is now battling with 695 cases of COVID-19 and 17 fatalities.
