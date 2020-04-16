-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Greece: First group of migrant children relocated to Luxembourg amid COVID-19 outbreak
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Twelve unaccompanied minors from migrant camps in the northern Aegean islands departed Athens to be relocated in Luxembourg on Wednesday.
Footage shows the children arriving at Athens International Airport Eleftherios Venizelos, where they were met by authorities before boarding a special flight.
Greek Alternate Minister of Citizen Protection Giorgos Koumoutsakos praised Luxembourg for what he called “an indication of solidarity” and confirmed a further 50 children are to be flown to Germany on Saturday.
Earlier in March, eight EU member states agreed to welcome at least 1,600 children who reached Greece’ shores without their parents, amid the outbreak of coronavirus.
Over 42,000 migrants are currently living in overcrowded camps across the Greek islands, with about 5,500 unaccompanied minors, according to authorities.
Video ID: 20200415-025
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200415-025
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly