Greece: First group of migrant children relocated to Luxembourg amid COVID-19 outbreak

Twelve unaccompanied minors from migrant camps in the northern Aegean islands departed Athens to be relocated in Luxembourg on Wednesday.

Footage shows the children arriving at Athens International Airport Eleftherios Venizelos, where they were met by authorities before boarding a special flight.

Greek Alternate Minister of Citizen Protection Giorgos Koumoutsakos praised Luxembourg for what he called “an indication of solidarity” and confirmed a further 50 children are to be flown to Germany on Saturday.

Earlier in March, eight EU member states agreed to welcome at least 1,600 children who reached Greece’ shores without their parents, amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

Over 42,000 migrants are currently living in overcrowded camps across the Greek islands, with about 5,500 unaccompanied minors, according to authorities.

