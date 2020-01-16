-
Greece: FM Dendias receives Libya’s Haftar in Athens
Libyan National Army (LNA) leader Khalifa Haftar arrived in Athens where he was welcomed by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Thursday.
The meeting came as Athens expressed its unhappiness for being excluded from the Berlin Libya Summit, which will aim to ensure a longer-lasting peace between conflicting sides in Libya.
Haftar is expected to meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday.
