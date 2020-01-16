Greece: FM Dendias receives Libya’s Haftar in Athens

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Libyan National Army (LNA) leader Khalifa Haftar arrived in Athens where he was welcomed by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Thursday.

The meeting came as Athens expressed its unhappiness for being excluded from the Berlin Libya Summit, which will aim to ensure a longer-lasting peace between conflicting sides in Libya.

Haftar is expected to meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday.

Video ID: 20200116-054

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200116-054

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly