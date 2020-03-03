Greece: Greek army deployed at Turkish border as migrants seek to enter Europe

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Greek army surveilled the Greece-Turkish border near the border town of Kastanies on Monday, as migrants and refugees stranded for a fourth day tried to forcibly enter the European Union.

Footage shows migrants and refugees standing behind barbed wire, as well a smoke rising from fires between the villages of Kavili, Sterna and Neochori. Footage also shows migrants’ personal belongings including food and clothing strewn across the ground.

Huge numbers of migrants and refugees have been heading to Turkey’s European borders since Thursday, after announcements by Turkish officials that they would no longer try to prevent migrants and refugees from reaching Europe.

The move came after at least 33 Turkish troops were killed in an airstrike in Syria’s Idlib province, on Thursday.

