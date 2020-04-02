-
Greece: Hundreds of lorries stuck on border with Bulgaria due to coronavirus restrictions
Drone footage filmed near Promachonas border checkpoint showed a queue of lorries waiting to be cleared to cross into Bulgaria on Thursday.
The line made by hundreds of trucks stretched for nearly eight kilometres from the border crossing where strict coronavirus controls were imposed.
Only two doctors were reportedly running the checkups for the hundreds of drivers.
Bulgaria reported 457 cases of the novel coronavirus with at least 10 deaths.
