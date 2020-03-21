Greece: Hundreds of migrants moved to new camp near Bulgarian border

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Nearly 600 migrants who entered Greece earlier in March were transferred from the Greek islands to a new closed camp near the Greek village of Promachonas, close to the border with Bulgaria, on Saturday.

Footage shows several buses arriving at a camp with temporary shelters, where migrants were registered and tested by health officials for coronavirus. Many, reportedly coming from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Africa, will be reportedly repatriated back to their countries of origin.

Migrants were transferred from Greece’s Eastern Aegean islands, which have seen a large influx of people reaching the European territory by sea in the past months.

Video ID: 20200321-023

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200321-023

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly