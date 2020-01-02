-
Greece: Israel, Cyprus and Greece sign deal to build EastMed gas pipeline
Mandatory credit: ERT
Israel, Greece and Cyprus signed a deal in Athens on Thursday that will allow for the construction of the EastMed underwater gas pipeline. The pipeline will supply natural gas from Israel and Cyprus to Europe via Greece.
“This is the culmination of a new geopolitical relationship and partnership between Greece, Israel and Cyprus. It has been happening for many years now and we’re trying to shape a new energy hub in the eastern Mediterranean,” said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
The deal was signed by the energy ministers of the three countries at a ceremony attended by the countries’ prime ministers.
*MORE TO FOLLOW*
