Greece: Israel stands by US after killing of Soleimani – Netanyahu

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: Israeli GPO

Whilst speaking in Athens, Greece on Friday, Israeli Prime Minsiter Benjamin Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump saying that Trump ‘deserves all the credit for acting swiftly, forcefully and decisively,’ after the US killed top Iraninan general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Netanyahu went on to confirm Israel’s continued support for their US allies, saying ‘Israel stands with the United States in its just struggle for peace, security and self-defence.’

The Israeli premier was in Greece to sign the EastMed gas pipeline with his Greek and Cypriot countreparts but cut his trip short due to Soleimani’s death.

Soleimani was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport in the early hours of Friday morning, alongside Jamal Jafaar Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, the leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi).

The Pentagon released a statement confirming the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.” Iran’s Minister of Defense Amir Hatami has said that “A crushing revenge will be taken for Soleimani’s unjust assassination.”

Mandatory credit: Israeli GPO

Video ID: 20200103-016

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200103-016

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly