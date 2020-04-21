Greece: Kranidi in lockdown after at least 148 migrants test positive for COVID-19

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

At least 148 migrants tested positive for coronavirus in Kranidi, although none had developed symptoms, leading to the whole town to be put in quarantine and lockdown on Tuesday.

Footage shows police officers and volunteers by the hotel where the migrants are housed, as the army is setting up a tent nearby.

“Of course I am worried, of course I don’t how this [happened]. All my staff is negative, they don’t have [the] virus, except one. All of them, they don’t have any symptoms. They don’t have fever, nothing, nothing. They were very healthy,” said the hotel manager.

The facility has been under quarantine since 16 April, after a pregnant women working at the hotel hosting the migrants tested positive last week. All 497 people living and working in the hotel were tested, making it the third migrant facility to be hit by the virus in the country.

According to the Greek government’s top scientific advisor on the coronavirus outbreak, Sotiris Tsiodras, a field clinic is being put up in the area.

