-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Greece: Locals shout at migrants to “go away” as boat reaches Lesbos
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A group of local residents were seen barring a boat with over a dozen migrants from docking as it was approaching the shores of the Greek island of Lesbos on Sunday.
Footage shows residents shouting at migrants and telling them to “go away” as the boat reached the shores. The boat is believed to have come from Turkey.
Thousands of migrants headed toward Turkey’s border with Greece earlier in the week after initial reports emerged that Turkey would no longer prevent them from attempting to cross into Europe.
On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that his country’s borders with Europe were open to migrants.
The Greek islands, which continue to be the main entry point for illegal migration into the EU, have seen fierce protests in recent days as local residents decry government plans to build new migrant detention centres on the islands.
Video ID: 20200301-026
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200301-026
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly