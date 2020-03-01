Greece: Locals shout at migrants to “go away” as boat reaches Lesbos

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A group of local residents were seen barring a boat with over a dozen migrants from docking as it was approaching the shores of the Greek island of Lesbos on Sunday.

Footage shows residents shouting at migrants and telling them to “go away” as the boat reached the shores. The boat is believed to have come from Turkey.

Thousands of migrants headed toward Turkey’s border with Greece earlier in the week after initial reports emerged that Turkey would no longer prevent them from attempting to cross into Europe.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that his country’s borders with Europe were open to migrants.

The Greek islands, which continue to be the main entry point for illegal migration into the EU, have seen fierce protests in recent days as local residents decry government plans to build new migrant detention centres on the islands.

