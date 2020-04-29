Greece: Medical workers protest lack of resources and poor working conditions in Athens

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Several medical workers staged a protest in Athens on Tuesday, decrying the lack of resources and personal protective equipment to assist them in the fight against coronavirus.

Protesters can be seen outside the Ministry of Health building, where protesters were seen holding banners and putting on signs on walls. Demonstrators marching followed by a motorcade could also be spotted around Syntagma Square.

“This is the purpose of today’s action, to stop any layoff of any assistant colleague. We demand to upgrade them to permanent employees and get permanent positions, to be provided the necessary means of protection, to integrate the health professionals in the heavy duty staff and raise their salaries,” explained Aphrodite Retziou.

“Very little personal protective equipment is given, we can not go on like that. One of the essential purpose of today’s action is the health protection of medical employees,” said Neurosurgeon and Secretary of the Federation of Greek Medical Unions (OENGE) Panagiotis G. Papanikolaou.

According to reports, several protests have been taking place outside different hospitals in the city, as health workers demanded the government to use more private resources, hire more staff to fight in the pandemic and upgrade working conditions.

As of Tuesday, Greece has reported 2,566 cases of coronavirus and 138 fatalities, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

