Greece: Migrants who crossed Greek border “arrested” – Defence Minister
Greek Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said that migrants who have crossed the Greek territory in an “illegal way” have been arrested, when speaking to the press in the border town of Kastanies on Sunday.
“Those that have entered Greek territory have been arrested and detained. And in my mind, this is an illegal way of entering one country, cutting borders, cutting fences,” said Panagiotopoulos.
The Greek defence minister noted that his country’s borders are well guarded, adding that it was “a normal procedure for one country is to guard and secure its borders.”
On Sunday, the Greek government said that it would call an extraordinary Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defence (KYSEA) to address a border emergency in the Eastern Aegean Sea.
Thousands of migrants headed toward Turkey’s border with Greece earlier in the week after initial reports emerged that Turkey would no longer prevent them from attempting to cross into Europe.
On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that his country’s borders with Europe were open to migrants. The statement came after at least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an airstrike in Syria’s Idlib province on Thursday.
