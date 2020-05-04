-
Greece: Orphaned bears Bradley and Cooper released into the wild after stay in bear sanctuary
Two 15-month-old bears were released into the wild in Agrapidies, Florina, on Monday, after being raised at the Arcturos Bear Sanctuary in Nymfaio.
Footage shows the cubs, named Bradley and Cooper, being fully examined by veterinarians before they were released back into the wild.
In April 2019, the Arcturos Bear Sanctuary in Nymfaio announced the adoption of two four-month-old orphan bear cubs after they were discovered by a farmer in the village of Oinoi. It was reportedly too late to reunite them with their mother, so they learned essential survival skills during their stay at the sanctuary before being released back into the wild.
