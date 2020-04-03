Greece: Passenger ferry with at least 120 coronavirus cases docks in Piraeus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Greek passenger ferry “Eleftherios Venizelos” with at least 120 coronavirus cases docked at Piraeus port on Thursday.

Footage shows the ship with reportedly 383 people onboard docking, with a vehicle with emergency lightening seen parked next to it.

According to the latest data published by Johns Hopkins University, Greece has registered 1,544 cases of the coronavirus with 53 deaths.

Video ID: 20200403-002

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200403-002

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly