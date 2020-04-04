Greece: Passengers disembark from coronavirus-stricken ship

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Passengers onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos where more than 100 have tested positive for the COVID-19 started to disembark the ship in Piraeus on Friday.

Those infected are expected to remain on board with the vessel serving as a floating hospital for them.

Those evacuated will be transferred to a hotel where they will remain isolated and later sent home.

