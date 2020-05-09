-
Greece: Plexiglass dividers installed on Santorini beaches amid COVID-19 crisis
Mandatory Credit: AMNA
A beach bar owner on the iconic Santorini island has become creative by developing plexiglass dividers and adopting new hygiene measures, hoping tourists will be allowed back to the renowned black sand beach of Perissa, where they are located. The new measures have been introduced in a bid to keep coronavirus at bay, as seen in footage from Friday.
”We wish that this construction will not stay in the future, we do not want that, but if it’s necessary and we need to keep something like this for people’s safety,” said Demilmar’s owner Charlie Chahine.
Currently travel bans and the lockdown of the tourism industry are measures taken across the globe in an attempt to halt the spread of COVID-19. Greece, which relies heavily on tourism, is expected to be hit particularly hard financially, in what experts have said is the “deepest recession in EU history.”
According to the latest data published by the Johns Hopkins University, Greece reported 2,691 coronavirus infection cases and 150 related deaths.
