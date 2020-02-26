-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Greece: Police clash with protesters in front of Athens university
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Police and anti-establishment protesters clashed in front of the Athens University of Business and Economics in the Greek capital on Tuesday.
Footage shows police using tear gas and flash grenades amid makeshift barricades made out of topples garbage bins to disperse protesters.
Clashes occurred after anti-establishment collectives called for a gathering following an incident on Tuesday, when a policeman reportedly pulled a gun near students inside the university. At least five people were detained.
Video ID: 20200225-073
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200225-073
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly