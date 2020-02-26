Greece: Police clash with protesters in front of Athens university

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police and anti-establishment protesters clashed in front of the Athens University of Business and Economics in the Greek capital on Tuesday.

Footage shows police using tear gas and flash grenades amid makeshift barricades made out of topples garbage bins to disperse protesters.

Clashes occurred after anti-establishment collectives called for a gathering following an incident on Tuesday, when a policeman reportedly pulled a gun near students inside the university. At least five people were detained.

