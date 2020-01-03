-
Greece: Pro-Palestine protest slams Netanyahu’s visit amid EastMed gas pipeline agreement
Left-wing and pro-Palestine groups protested Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Athens, Greece on Thursday.
The Israeli premier arrived in the morning to sign the EastMed gas pipeline deal with his Greek counterpart Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiadis.
Protesters burned EU flags, held posters criticising the US and Israel and chanted anti-zionist slogans.
Grigoris Kalomiris, a member of the Public sector union ADEDY said he was opposed to his government’s actions of ”[serving] the interests of imperialism.”
The pipeline will supply natural gas from Israel and Cyprus to Europe via Greece.
