Greece: Protesters clash with police over construction of new Lesbos migrant camp

Clashes broke out between police officers and protesters opposing the creating of a new closed camp for migrants on Wednesday in the Diavolorema area of the Greek island of Lesbos.

Police officers fired tear gas at demonstrators whilst they hurled stones back in return. Parts of the nearby forest were also set on fire in the course of the clashes.

Protests against the Greek government over the creation of new centres for migrants have been taking places across the north-eastern Aegean islands, including Chios and Samos since Tuesday.

The refugee crowding in the Greek camps had temporarily eased following a deal between the EU and Turkey but has worsened in recent months. With 74,613 arrivals in 2019, according to the UNHCR, Greek islands continue to be the main entry point for illegal immigration in the EU.

