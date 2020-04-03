Greece: Ritsona camp quarantined after 23 refugees test positive for coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Authorities have placed the Ritsona refugee camp, some 75km (46 miles) north of Athens, in quarantine on Thursday, after at least 23 refugees resident at the site tested positive for coronavirus.

Footage from outside the camp shows numerous refugees and camp officials wearing protective face masks as access to the camp proper was cordoned off. Drone footage captured the scale of the camp from the air.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Greece has recorded over 1,500 cases of coronavirus, with 53 of them ending up in death, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases surpassed 1,000,000 on Thursday afternoon. Over 51,000 cases resulted in death.

