-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Greece: Ritsona camp quarantined after 23 refugees test positive for coronavirus
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Authorities have placed the Ritsona refugee camp, some 75km (46 miles) north of Athens, in quarantine on Thursday, after at least 23 refugees resident at the site tested positive for coronavirus.
Footage from outside the camp shows numerous refugees and camp officials wearing protective face masks as access to the camp proper was cordoned off. Drone footage captured the scale of the camp from the air.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, Greece has recorded over 1,500 cases of coronavirus, with 53 of them ending up in death, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases surpassed 1,000,000 on Thursday afternoon. Over 51,000 cases resulted in death.
Video ID: 20200402-059
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200402-059
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly