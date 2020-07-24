Greece says it will do “whatever is necessary” to defend its rights in the eastern med

Athens says it will defend its rights against “any type of threat” after Turkey announced it would send oil-and-gas research vessels to the Eastern Mediterranean.

Greek armed forces have been put on high alert and are monitoring Turkish movements in the region. French President Emmanuel Macron has called for tougher sanctions against Turkey for violating Greek and Cypriot waters. And America’s ambassador to Greece said Washington backed Athens over the issue.

