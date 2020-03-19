Greece: Sea of pink captured by drone at blossoming peach fields

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The annual peach tree blossoming covered the fields of Veria in northern Greece in pink, as drone footage filmed on Thursday shows.

The blossoming began a few days earlier this year after an unusually warm winter.

Local residents say the white and pink petals of the blossoming tree branches are symbols of nature, spring and fertility.

