-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Greece: Sea of pink captured by drone at blossoming peach fields
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The annual peach tree blossoming covered the fields of Veria in northern Greece in pink, as drone footage filmed on Thursday shows.
The blossoming began a few days earlier this year after an unusually warm winter.
Local residents say the white and pink petals of the blossoming tree branches are symbols of nature, spring and fertility.
Video ID: 20200319-044
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200319-044
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly