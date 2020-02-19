-
Greece: Thousands march over fears of new pension cuts
Close to 10,000 people hit the streets of Athens on Tuesday, to oppose the centre-right government’s planned pension reforms.
Protesters marched peacefully across the streets, carrying banners and shouting slogans, as they demanded the draft law to be scrapped. Public transports, including trains, subway and buses, joined a 24-hour strike leaving the capital in a gridlock.
The one-day strike was organised by public sector unions, over fears that the reform will result in more cuts to pensions, which have been progressively whittled away following a decade of financial hardship in the country.
