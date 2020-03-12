Greece: Tokyo 2020 Olympic flame lit up during ceremony amid coronavirus lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Olympic flame was lit in a scaled-down ceremony closed to spectators in Ancient Olympia on Thursday, marking the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay.

Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou lit the flame before passing it on to Olympic medallist and torchbearer Anna Korakaki.

Ahead of the ceremony, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee issued a statement that only “100 accredited guests” will be allowed at the event, adding that the number of media members given credentials will be “extremely limited” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This was the first time since the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics that the event isn’t attended by the general public.

The flame will travel to Japan, after a handing-over ceremony on March 19 at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, which held the first ever modern games, to the host city of Tokyo.

The original plan was to have the relay begin in Fukushima with the concept of ‘Hope Lights Our Way’ on March 26, before a 121-day journey through all 47 Japanese prefectures and then finally coming to an end in Tokyo on July 24.

Japan’s Olympic minister announced that the Olympics could be postponed amid the coronavirus’ rapid spread.

