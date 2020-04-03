-
Greece: WWII resistance fighter and MEP Manolis Glezos laid to rest in Athens
Former anti-Nazi Greek resistance fighter and MEP Manolis Glezos was laid to rest in Athens on Wednesday, after passing away at the age of 97 on Tuesday.
Footage shows the funeral procession at a church, which was attended only by the closest family members due to coronavirus restrictions. Several of those in attendance can be seen wearing face masks.
The exhortation was reportedly performed by the Archbishop of Athens Hieronymos.
Glezos is widely considered in Greece as the symbol of the left resistance. In 1941, he reportedly climbed the Acropolis cliffs in Athens and brought down a Nazi flag.
