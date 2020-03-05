Greek refugee hotspot at breaking point as Turkey opens gate

A Greek navy ship has arrived for the hundreds of migrants and refugees on Lesbos island who hoped to go to Europe after Turkey declared its borders to Greece open last week.

But they will not be given asylum and instead deported after being taken to the capital, Athens.

Lesbos already has tens of thousands of refugees camped there, and its residents are angry with the latest arrivals.

Al Jazeera’s John Psaropoulos reports from Lesbos.

