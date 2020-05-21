-
Greek tourism industry prepares new social-distancing rules - about 1 hour ago
Burundi votes in tense presidential election - 2 hours ago
France: The limits of Macron’s “above the fray” style of presidency - 2 hours ago
Time running out on track and trace, NHS leaders warn – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 3 hours ago
UN envoy says Israel must ‘abandon threats of annexation’ - 3 hours ago
US: Thousands evacuated in Michigan after two dams fail - 4 hours ago
Bolsonaro touts hydroxychloroquine as Brazil virus crisis deepens - 5 hours ago
Actress Duarte resigns as Brazil culture secretary in latest blow to Bolsonaro cabinet - 6 hours ago
Anti-lockdown protesters in US state of Michigan hold ‘Operation Haircut’ - 6 hours ago
WHO reports most coronavirus cases in a day, sees steep rise in poor countries - 6 hours ago
Greek tourism industry prepares new social-distancing rules
The lure of the Azure: Greek and Italian resorts prepare to bring in the tourists and hope to recommence international flights within weeks.
