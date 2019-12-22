Share
Green groups hail ‘landmark’ ruling as Dutch court mandates steep emission cuts

The Netherlands’ Supreme Court upheld a ruling Friday requiring the country to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to at least 25 percent below 1990 levels within a year. Climate campaigners call the decision “an immense victory”.

