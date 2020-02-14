Green promises: Macron’s proposals to save Europe’s melting glaciers

It is 580 steps atop the roof of Europe, a stairway to hell if humanity does not act fast. French President Emmanuel Macron starting his day up the mountain at the famed Sea of Ice that gives onto the continent’s highest peak Mont-Blanc. As he contemplated the glacier that has receded in thickness by 120 meters in just one century, he used the photo op – one month before municipal elections – to press new measures to go green. We review what was announced at a special cabinet meeting Wednesday.

