Greener garb: Repurposed clothes at Paris Fashion Week

It has been haute couture week in Paris with the world’s top designers showcasing cutting-edge fashions.

French legend Jean Paul Gaultier presented his last show after 50 years in the business with sustainability as the theme. But one Dutch designer has been promoting responsible fashion for years in a bid to put greener garments on catwalks.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Paris.

