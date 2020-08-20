-
[LIVE] Russian opposition leader Navalny hospitalised after suspected poisoning - 3 hours ago
-
Russia: Navalny connected to ventilator in intensive care after suspected poisoning - 3 hours ago
-
China: Beijing suspends Hong Kong-US legal cooperation – MOFA spox. - 3 hours ago
-
Lebanon’s Tripoli port scrambles to fill in for blast ravaged-Beirut - 3 hours ago
-
Germany: Koblenz torture trial of suspected Syrian intelligence officials continues - 3 hours ago
-
Belarus opposition braces for long-running protests | DW News - 3 hours ago
-
Greta Thunberg and Luisa Neubauer hold presser following meeting with Merkel on climate policy - 4 hours ago
-
Greta Thunberg, Luisa Neubauer, Anuna de Wever and Adelaide Charlier hold a news conference | LIVE - 4 hours ago
-
Italy’s Sikh Slaves | People and Power - 4 hours ago
-
Mali: Army colonel Assimi Goita declares himself junta leader - 4 hours ago
Greta Thunberg and Luisa Neubauer hold presser following meeting with Merkel on climate policy
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, German activist Luisa Neubauer and others are holding a press conference following a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on climate policy in Berlin on Thursday, August 20.
Thunberg, and the other Fridays for Future activists are expected to present a letter during the 90 minutes meeting demanding EU leaders to ‘stop pretending that we can solve the climate and ecological crisis without treating it as a crisis’, which was already signed by 125,000 people.
Thunberg’s “Fridays for Future” movement, which started as a protest of schoolchildren, rapidly spread across the globe, drawing millions of demonstrators out to the streets for climate strikes.