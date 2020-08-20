Greta Thunberg and Luisa Neubauer hold presser following meeting with Merkel on climate policy

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, German activist Luisa Neubauer and others are holding a press conference following a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on climate policy in Berlin on Thursday, August 20.

Thunberg, and the other Fridays for Future activists are expected to present a letter during the 90 minutes meeting demanding EU leaders to ‘stop pretending that we can solve the climate and ecological crisis without treating it as a crisis’, which was already signed by 125,000 people.

Thunberg’s “Fridays for Future” movement, which started as a protest of schoolchildren, rapidly spread across the globe, drawing millions of demonstrators out to the streets for climate strikes.