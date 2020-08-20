-
China: Beijing suspends Hong Kong-US legal cooperation – MOFA spox. - 37 mins ago
-
Lebanon’s Tripoli port scrambles to fill in for blast ravaged-Beirut - 38 mins ago
-
Germany: Koblenz torture trial of suspected Syrian intelligence officials continues - 39 mins ago
-
Belarus opposition braces for long-running protests | DW News - 52 mins ago
-
Greta Thunberg and Luisa Neubauer hold presser following meeting with Merkel on climate policy - about 1 hour ago
-
Greta Thunberg, Luisa Neubauer, Anuna de Wever and Adelaide Charlier hold a news conference | LIVE - about 1 hour ago
-
Italy’s Sikh Slaves | People and Power - about 1 hour ago
-
Mali: Army colonel Assimi Goita declares himself junta leader - about 1 hour ago
-
State of Palestine: Locals struggle as Gaza’s only power plant shuts down amid Israel fuel ban - 2 hours ago
-
Argentina rushes to produce COVID-19 vaccine - 2 hours ago
Greta Thunberg, Luisa Neubauer, Anuna de Wever and Adelaide Charlier hold a news conference | LIVE
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:
Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels