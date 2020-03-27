Share
Grocery shopping amid the pandemic: Which protective measures should we take?

about 1 hour ago

Faced with the potential contamination of the deadly coronavirus, which protective measures should we take as we fulfill our daily tasks, such as grocery shopping? FRANCE 24’s Mairead Dundas takes a look at the the do’s and don’ts.

