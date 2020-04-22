Growing concerns about mental health in UK

In the United Kingdom, more than 17,000 people have now died in hospitals, and there are fears the true extent of the coronavirus outbreak is much higher.

But while many health officials try to fight the virus, others are responding to a surge in demand for mental health services by both adults and children.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports.

