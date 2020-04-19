Growing protests in US call for lifting state lockdowns

The vexing question of when to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions is dividing the epicentre of the pandemic.

US President Donald Trump keeps pushing a positive message, saying there are signs COVID-19 has passed its peak as pressure mounts to get the world’s biggest economy rolling again.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports from the US state of Florida.

