‘Growth of coronavirus slowing down in Italy’s Lombardy,’ regional VP tells FRANCE 24

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Fabrizio Sala, the vice president of Italy’s Lombardy region, discussed the deadly coronavirus outbreak in his region, the epicentre of the pandemic in Italy. He sounded an optimistic note, saying “we have less people in our hospitals than other days” and said he was considering a partial resumption of economic activity “after April”.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en