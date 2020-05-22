Guam/At Sea: US aircraft carrier returns to sea 2 months after COVID outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) is returned to sea on Thursday following weeks in port in Guam after a major coronavirus outbreak aboard in March.

The ship departed Apra Harbor after an extended stay at a US navy base in Guam. It was later seen underway in the Philippine Sea.

The naval ship had been docked in port since pulling into Guam in late March after an outbreak of COVID-19 was discovered on the carrier. The outbreak had infected more than 1,000 out of the 4,800 crew members aboardÂ and resulted in the deathÂ of one Chief Petty Officer.

USS Theodore Roosevelt is now conducting carrier qualifications in the Indo-Pacific area.

