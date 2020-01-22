Guantanamo tribunal: Creator of CIA torture techniques testifies

One of the two psychologists credited with creating the CIA’s torture programme has testified at Guantanamo Bay, as part of a pretrial hearing for five men charged over the September 11 attacks.

Jim Mitchell defended his role in the controversial programme as a matter of moral courage.

Al Jazeera’s Rosiland Jordan reports from Guantanamo Bay.

