-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Guatemala: Alejandro Giammattei sworn in as Guatemala”s new president
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Newly elected Guatamalan President Alejandro Giammattei took the oath of office of the President of Guatemala at the Centro Cultural Miguel Angel Asturias in Guatemala City on Tuesday.
A former surgeon and prison chief from the right-wing Vamos party, Giammattei took over from the outgoing president Jimmy Morales.
Speaking at the swearing in ceremony, Giammattei said, “Today, I say to those millions of Guatemalans, I am simply the reflection of your effort and commitment, and I will be the first of you without forgetting that I will continue to be yours and [to work] for you.”
Alejandro Giammattei is the 51st president of Guatemala.
Video ID: 20200115-008
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200115-008
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly