Guatemala: Alejandro Giammattei sworn in as Guatemala”s new president

Newly elected Guatamalan President Alejandro Giammattei took the oath of office of the President of Guatemala at the Centro Cultural Miguel Angel Asturias in Guatemala City on Tuesday.

A former surgeon and prison chief from the right-wing Vamos party, Giammattei took over from the outgoing president Jimmy Morales.

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony, Giammattei said, “Today, I say to those millions of Guatemalans, I am simply the reflection of your effort and commitment, and I will be the first of you without forgetting that I will continue to be yours and [to work] for you.”

Alejandro Giammattei is the 51st president of Guatemala.

