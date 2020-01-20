-
Guatemala: Migrants arrive to Tecun Uman in hopes of reaching US border
Dozens of migrants arrived at Guatemala’s border town of Tecun Uman close to the Mexican border on Sunday, in an attempt to make their way to Ciudad Hidalgo in Chiapas and continue their journey towards the United States.
Migrants can be seen crossing the Suchiate River as well as others resting by the river bank and washing their clothes.
The Honduran and Guatemalan migrant caravan left the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula on Wednesday with around 500 GN (National Guard) officers dispatched to the border on Friday in preparation.
The Mexican government stated it would offer employment to migrants in southern parts of the country, and shelter will be granted to those who apply, but they will not be allowed to move towards the US-Mexican border.
This is the first migrant caravan of 2020 and the largest after US President Donald Trump pressured the countries of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador to sign immigration agreements, which have so far not prevented new caravans from forming.
