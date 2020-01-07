Guinea: Conakry residents rally against Conde’s possible bid for third term

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of people took to the streets of the Guinean capital of Conakry on Monday, as part of fresh anti-government protests.

Many, clad in red – the colour of the opposition, were seen driving through the city on motorcycles. Some demonstrators carried placards reading “No to a third mandate for Alpha Conde” and “No to a new constitution”, among others.

Alpha Tess Diallo of the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC) described the rally as an “ultimatum march.” Former Guinean Prime Minister and President of the FNDC Cellou Dalein Diallo also attended the protest in Conakry.

At least 12 were reportedly injured in the city of Kankan on Monday, after a protest turned violent.

Guinea has been swept by anti-government protests since October amid concerns over Guinean President Alpha Conde’s bid to adopt a reformed constitution, which may allow him to secure a third term in power.

