-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Guinea: Conakry residents rally against Conde’s possible bid for third term
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Hundreds of people took to the streets of the Guinean capital of Conakry on Monday, as part of fresh anti-government protests.
Many, clad in red – the colour of the opposition, were seen driving through the city on motorcycles. Some demonstrators carried placards reading “No to a third mandate for Alpha Conde” and “No to a new constitution”, among others.
Alpha Tess Diallo of the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC) described the rally as an “ultimatum march.” Former Guinean Prime Minister and President of the FNDC Cellou Dalein Diallo also attended the protest in Conakry.
At least 12 were reportedly injured in the city of Kankan on Monday, after a protest turned violent.
Guinea has been swept by anti-government protests since October amid concerns over Guinean President Alpha Conde’s bid to adopt a reformed constitution, which may allow him to secure a third term in power.
Video ID: 20200107-003
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200107-003
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly