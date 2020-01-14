Guinea: One killed in Conakry anti-govt. protest – reports

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

One person was reportedly killed during protests against Guinean President Alpha Conde in Conakry on Monday.

Scuffles reportedly broke out between protesters and police in the Guinean capital, leading to the death of 21-year old student Elhadj Mamadou Sow.

Monday’s protest was reportedly called by the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC) movement.

Guinea has been swept by anti-government protests since October amid concerns over Conde’s bid to adopt a reformed constitution, which may allow him to secure a third term in power.

