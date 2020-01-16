-
Guinea protest: Rallies against President Alpha Conde’s bid to extend term
At least two people have been killed during the anti-government protests in Guinea.
For almost three months, thousands have been demonstrating against a possible change to the constitution that could allow President Alpha Conde to seek a third term.
The protesters say government forces have used undue force, while the government says it will investigate the killings.
Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.
