Guinea protest: Rallies against President Alpha Conde’s bid to extend term

At least two people have been killed during the anti-government protests in Guinea.

For almost three months, thousands have been demonstrating against a possible change to the constitution that could allow President Alpha Conde to seek a third term.

The protesters say government forces have used undue force, while the government says it will investigate the killings.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Guinea #PresidentAlphaConde