Guinea protest: Rallies against President Alpha Conde’s bid to extend term

At least two people have been killed during the anti-government protests in Guinea.

For almost three months, thousands have been demonstrating against a possible change to the constitution that could allow President Alpha Conde to seek a third term.

The protesters say government forces have used undue force, while the government says it will investigate the killings.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #GuineaProtest #AlphaConde