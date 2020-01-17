Share
0 0 0 0

Guinea protesters urged to continue general strike

about 1 hour ago

Protesters in Guinea, opposed to President Alpha Conde seeking a third term in office, are being urged to continue with a general strike.
Since October, about 20 people have been killed in protests that turned violent. Four boys were shot this week.
Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley has more.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Guinea

Leave a Comment