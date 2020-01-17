Guinea protesters urged to continue general strike

Protesters in Guinea, opposed to President Alpha Conde seeking a third term in office, are being urged to continue with a general strike.

Since October, about 20 people have been killed in protests that turned violent. Four boys were shot this week.

Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley has more.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Guinea