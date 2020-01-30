Guinea protests: Anti-government demonstrations continue

Anti-government protests have turned violent in the Guinean capital, Conakry, with two people killed by security forces in as many days.

At least 22 people have died since demonstrations began in October.

Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage reports.

