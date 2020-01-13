-
Guinea protests: Massacre survivors rally against President Conde
Thousands have been demonstrating in Guinea against President Alpha Conde’s attempt to change the constitution to extend his time in power.
They have been joined by survivors of a stadium mass killing in 2009, when security forces killed at least 156 people during an opposition rally.
Those who lost loved ones say they are still waiting for justice.
And that the same security forces that are cracking down now were also responsible for the 2009 brutalities.
Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports from the capital Conakry.
A warning – some viewers may find the following images disturbing.
