Guinea protests: Security forces shoot and kill two boys

Security forces in Guinea have shot and killed two boys as anti-government protests continue into their third month.

The government says it will investigate their deaths, including two others killed since Monday.

Protesters are demanding that President Alpha Conde step down over news he is seeking to alter the constitution which would allow him to stay in power for a third term.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #GuineaProtests #Guinea